Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez Injury: Won't return Friday vs. Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Jaquez has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the Pacers due to a right ankle sprain.

Jaquez sprained his right ankle early in the third quarter and was helped off the floor before going to the locker room. X-rays on his ankle came back negative, but the sprain is severe enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of Friday's contest, and it puts him in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the Knicks. Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Anderson will have the opportunity to see increased roles in the second half due to Jaquez's injury.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now