Jaime Jaquez News: Available versus Cleveland
Jaquez (ankle) is available for Friday's game against Cleveland.
Jaquez has made several appearances on the injury report of late for various reasons. However, he is available for his third consecutive contest. The 25-year-old has had the best season of his career, averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.8 steals in 28.3 minutes per tilt across 66 regular-season games.
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