Jaime Jaquez News: Balanced effort in starting lineup

Jaquez posted six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes in Monday's 116-95 loss to New York.

Jaquez got the starting nod Monday with Andrew Wiggins (leg contusion) inactive, doing a little bit of everything while leading all Miami players in rebounds and assists to go along with a team-high-tying pair of blocks. Jaquez recorded his fourth double-digit rebound total while handing out seven or more assists on three occasions.