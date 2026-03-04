Jaime Jaquez News: Balanced output in win
Jaquez had 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 124-98 victory over Brooklyn.
Despite being a regular member of the second unit, Jaquez continues to produce on a consistent basis. Across his past seven outings, the versatile forward has averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.9 minutes per game.
