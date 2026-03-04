Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez News: Balanced output in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Jaquez had 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 124-98 victory over Brooklyn.

Despite being a regular member of the second unit, Jaquez continues to produce on a consistent basis. Across his past seven outings, the versatile forward has averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.9 minutes per game.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaime Jaquez
