Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez News: Coming off bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 4:19pm

Jaquez is not in the Heat's starting lineup against the Raptors on Friday.

Jaquez got his 11th start of the regular season Feb. 13 against the Mavericks, and he finished that game with six points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 23 minutes. He'll revert to a reserve role Friday as Andrew Wiggins (illness) and Bam Adebayo (knee) have both been cleared to play.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
