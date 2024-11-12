Jaime Jaquez News: Efficient in defeat

Jaquez logged 14 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 123-121 overtime loss to the Pistons.

The 23-year-old led the bench in scoring alongside Duncan Robinson, and Jaquez was efficient while stuffing the stat sheet. The forward could see an uptick in minutes if Nikola Jovic (nose) misses additional time, though he will have to compete for the starting spot with Robinson. Through seven regular-season outings, Jaquez has averaged 9.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 46.7 percent from beyond the arc.