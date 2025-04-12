Fantasy Basketball
Jaime Jaquez

Jaime Jaquez News: Efficient outing off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Jaquez registered 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 14 minutes during Friday's 153-104 victory over New Orleans.

Jaquez has received inconsistent playing time recently for the Heat but logged 14 minutes during Friday's blowout victory. The second-year forward capitalized on this playing time by scoring efficiently and recording just his fourth outing of the season with at least five rebounds and five assists.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat

