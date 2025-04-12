Jaime Jaquez News: Efficient outing off bench
Jaquez registered 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 14 minutes during Friday's 153-104 victory over New Orleans.
Jaquez has received inconsistent playing time recently for the Heat but logged 14 minutes during Friday's blowout victory. The second-year forward capitalized on this playing time by scoring efficiently and recording just his fourth outing of the season with at least five rebounds and five assists.
