Jaime Jaquez News: Efficient outing off bench

Jaquez registered 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 14 minutes during Friday's 153-104 victory over New Orleans.

Jaquez has received inconsistent playing time recently for the Heat but logged 14 minutes during Friday's blowout victory. The second-year forward capitalized on this playing time by scoring efficiently and recording just his fourth outing of the season with at least five rebounds and five assists.