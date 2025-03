Jaquez is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Knicks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Andrew Wiggins is out with a leg contusion Monday, clearing a spot in the starting lineup for Jaquez to fill. Over 13 games in the first unit this season, Jaquez has averaged 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals in 28.7 minutes.