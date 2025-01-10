Jaime Jaquez News: Excellent in win Thursday

Jaquez closed Thursday's 97-92 victory over the Jazz with 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 36 minutes.

Jaquez has been excellent since being promoted to a starting role, scoring over 15 points in his three consecutive starts while posting a triple-double Jan. 6. Jaquez is expected to remain in the starting lineup as long as Jimmy Butler (suspension) remains out. The former UCLA standout averaged 15.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game across seven starts this season.