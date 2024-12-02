Jaime Jaquez News: First double-double in spot start

Jaquez closed with 19 points (5-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 108-89 loss to Boston.

Starting at small forward for the injured Jimmy Butler (knee), Jaquez tallied his first double-double of the season while leading the Heat in rebounds (10) and co-leading the team in points (19) with Tyler Herro. Jaquez typically registers a noticeable improvement in fantasy appeal as a member of Miami's first unit dating back to the 23-year-old former first-rounder's rookie season a year ago, averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 32.9 minutes across 21 games as a starter since 2023-24. If Butler is unable to return for Wednesday's tilt against the Lakers, Jaquez would be a quality streaming option with a short-term boost in value for fantasy managers.