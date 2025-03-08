Jaime Jaquez News: Gets light run in return

Jaquez (ankle) tallied four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across 10 minutes in Friday's 106-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jaquez made his return from a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, but he was unable to capture a major role even while Miami was without three other rotation players in Andrew Wiggins (ankle), Alec Burks (back) and Kel'el Ware (knee). If at least one or two of those players are back in action for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Jaquez could be at risk of dropping out of the rotation.