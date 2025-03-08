Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez News: Gets light run in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Jaquez (ankle) tallied four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across 10 minutes in Friday's 106-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jaquez made his return from a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, but he was unable to capture a major role even while Miami was without three other rotation players in Andrew Wiggins (ankle), Alec Burks (back) and Kel'el Ware (knee). If at least one or two of those players are back in action for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Jaquez could be at risk of dropping out of the rotation.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now