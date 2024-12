Jaquez will enter the starting lineup for Monday's matchup against the Celtics.

With Jimmy Butler (knee) and Nikola Jovic (ankle) sidelined, Jaquez will pick up his first start of the season. Across his last five games, the 23-year-old forward has averaged 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 18.0 minutes per game.