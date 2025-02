Jaquez is starting Thursday's game against the Mavericks.

Jaquez will step into the starting rotation following the update that Bam Adebayo (knee) is sitting Thursday. Jaquez's last start dates back to Jan. 15 against the Lakers. He's averaging 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals in his last six chances as a starter.