Jaime Jaquez News: Good to go vs. Minnesota

Jaquez (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Jaquez has missed the Heat's last three games due to an illness, but he will suit up Sunday regaining his conditioning. He came off Miami's bench in the first five games of the regular season prior to his illness, during which he averaged 9.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 25.2 minutes per game.