Jaime Jaquez News: Grabs 10 boards vs. Washington

Jaquez ended Saturday's 118-98 victory over Washington with eight points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes.

Jaquez was the Heat's second-leading rebounder Saturday behind Bam Adebayo (14). Jaquez has seen consistent playing time off Miami's bench, and he should continue to provide some decent, all-around fantasy value while playing a complimentary role alongside Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro.