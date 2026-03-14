Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez News: Impresses off bench in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 9:16pm

Jaquez produced 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-117 loss to the Magic.

Jaquez led the Heat in scoring despite coming off the bench, but seeing him deliver loaded lines in the second unit has been a common occurrence all season long. The former UCLA standout also managed to bounce back after totaling 11 points while shooting 4-for-16 from the field in his previous two games.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat
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