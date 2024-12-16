Jaime Jaquez News: Leads bench in scoring in loss

Jaquez amassed 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Monday's 125-124 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Jaquez provided a nice spark off the Heat bench in an overtime battle Monday, leading the Miami second unit in scoring while pitching in with his distribution in a losing effort. Jaquez has reached double figures in scoring in eight outings this season.