Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez News: Logs 20 points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Jaquez chipped in 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block across 21 minutes during Friday's 149-128 loss to the Cavaliers.

It was an efficient night from the field for Jaquez, who ended Friday's game as the Heat's leading scorer. It was his 19th 20-plus-point game of the season and fourth in 11 games since March 3. Since the All-Star break, he has averaged 13.9 points, 4.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 threes over 26.0 minutes per game.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat
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