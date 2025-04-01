Fantasy Basketball
Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez News: Nears double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 10:49am

Jaquez amassed 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in 24 minutes during Monday's 120-94 victory over the Wizards.

Jaquez bounced back from playing limited minutes over his last three games with a strong performance against Washington. The second-year big man has now scored 14 points or more nine times for Miami, but only four times off the bench like he did Monday. Jaquez could see increased playing time going forward if Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) and Duncan Robinson (back) remain sidelined.

