Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez News: Nets nine points with three dimes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Jaquez finished with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 128-117 loss to the Bucks.

After going 0-for-8 from three-point range in his previous three outings, Jaquez finally broke through from distance Tuesday evening. However, with Tyler Herro back in the mix, Jaquez's minutes have dipped to the mid-20s, and he's responded with averages of 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaime Jaquez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaime Jaquez See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
22 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Schedule Guide
Author Image
Dan Bruno
23 days ago