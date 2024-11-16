Jaime Jaquez News: Playing through hip tightness

Jaquez is listed as available for Sunday's game versus the Pacers despite dealing with right hip flexor tightness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jaquez appears to have tweaked his hip flexor against Indiana on Friday but won't miss Sunday's contest. Over his last five appearances, the second-year forward is averaging 9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.6 minutes.