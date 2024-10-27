Jaime Jaquez News: Plays 22 minutes in win

Jaquez logged six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 victory over the Hornets.

After averaging 28.2 minutes per game as a rookie, Jaquez has played 19 and 22 minutes, respectively, through the first two games this season. His all-around game is conducive to strong fantasy performances when given extended minutes, but given his current role, it'll be difficult for him to be fantasy-relevant in standard leagues.