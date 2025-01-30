Jaime Jaquez News: Quiet outing in return Wednesday

Jaquez provided zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across seven minutes during Wednesday's 126-106 loss to Cleveland.

Jaquez saw only seven minutes of playing time during his return from a one-game absence due to an illness. The second-year pro has reverted back to the bench over his last six appearances with Kel'el Ware and Duncan Robinson both becoming mainstays in the starting five of late. In that six-game span, Jaquez has averaged 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 22.0 minutes per contest.