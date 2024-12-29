Fantasy Basketball
Jaime Jaquez News: Retreats to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Jaquez is not in Miami's starting lineup against Houston on Sunday, Wes Goldberg of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Jaquez has started in each of Miami's last three games and has averaged 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.7 steals over 25.0 minutes per game over that span. The Heat will go with a starting lineup of Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo for Sunday's contest.

