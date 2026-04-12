Jaime Jaquez News: Scores 26 points with five dimes
Jaquez recorded 26 points (12-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and five assists across 26 minutes during Sunday's 143-117 victory over the Hawks.
Jaquez caught fire to close the season, pouring in 64 points and seven triples while shooting an efficient 28-for-40 from the field and 7-for-12 from beyond the arc over Miami's final three games. He'll look to carry that momentum into Tuesday's play-in matchup against the Hornets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaime Jaquez See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 102 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 3013 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?13 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 3013 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2716 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaime Jaquez See More