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Jaime Jaquez News: Scores 26 points with five dimes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Jaquez recorded 26 points (12-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and five assists across 26 minutes during Sunday's 143-117 victory over the Hawks.

Jaquez caught fire to close the season, pouring in 64 points and seven triples while shooting an efficient 28-for-40 from the field and 7-for-12 from beyond the arc over Miami's final three games. He'll look to carry that momentum into Tuesday's play-in matchup against the Hornets.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat
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