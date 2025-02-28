Jaime Jaquez News: Starting Friday vs. Indiana

Jaquez is in the Heat's starting lineup against the Pacers on Friday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jaquez has played just 15 minutes across his last two outings, but he will make his 12th start of the regular season Friday due to the absence of Andrew Wiggins (ankle). As a starter this season, Jaquez has averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals over 29.9 minutes per game.