Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez News: Stays hot in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Jaquez logged 19 points (6-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one block across 29 minutes during Sunday's 121-110 win over the Pistons.

Jaquez continues to deliver off the bench for the Heat, scoring at least 18 points for the fifth time in his past six games. During this span, the forward has averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 29.3 minutes per game while shooting 47.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat
