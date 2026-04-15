Jaime Jaquez News: Strong line in loss
Jaquez closed with 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one block over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 overtime Play-In Game loss to the Hornets.
Jaquez put together an impressive bounce-back season for Miami in his third NBA campaign. He totaled 75 regular-season appearances, posting averages of 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.8 three-pointers on 50.7 percent shooting from the field.
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