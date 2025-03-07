Jaime Jaquez News: Will play Friday

Jaquez has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After missing the last three games for the Heat with an ankle injury, Jaquez will return to the floor Friday for Miami. The second-year forward is averaging 9.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 44.3 percent from the field.