Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez News: Will play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 9:43am

Jaquez (hip) is available for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Jaquez will be returning from a two-game absence Monday. Additionally, Andrew Wiggins (toe) and Norman Powell (calf) are cleared to suit up, so Jaquez will likely see a modest role off the bench.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat
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