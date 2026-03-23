Jaime Jaquez News: Will play Monday
Jaquez (hip) is available for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Jaquez will be returning from a two-game absence Monday. Additionally, Andrew Wiggins (toe) and Norman Powell (calf) are cleared to suit up, so Jaquez will likely see a modest role off the bench.
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