Jake LaRavia Injury: Doesn't return Tuesday

LaRavia exited Tuesday's 101-94 Game 2 win over the Rockets in the fourth quarter and did not return due to an apparent right leg issue, finishing with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one block across 16 minutes.

LaRavia limped to the locker room with 5:05 remaining in the final quarter and was seemingly trying to stay off his right foot. If the 24-year-old wing is unable to play in Friday's Game 3 in Houston, Marcus Smart, Bronny James and Jarred Vanderbilt would be candidates to see a slight bump in minutes.