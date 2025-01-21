Jake LaRavia Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday
LaRavia (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
LaRavia is unlikely to play through lower-back soreness Wednesday, and his next chance to suit up for the Grizzlies would be Friday against the Pelicans. If the former first-rounder is ultimately ruled out as expected, Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama stand out as candidates for increased run off Memphis' bench against Charlotte.
