Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake LaRavia headshot

Jake LaRavia Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

LaRavia (thumb) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers,Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

After an 11-point performance in Tuesday's loss to the Thunder, LaRavia could miss Thursday's matchup against Portland. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting a career-high 47.5 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Jake LaRavia
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now