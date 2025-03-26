Jake LaRavia Injury: Iffy for Thursday

LaRavia (thumb) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers,Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

After an 11-point performance in Tuesday's loss to the Thunder, LaRavia could miss Thursday's matchup against Portland. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting a career-high 47.5 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.