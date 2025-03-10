Jake LaRavia Injury: Out vs. New York

LaRavia (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Knicks, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

LaRavia logged 31 minutes Sunday against the Clippers, finishing with seven points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals, but he will be sidelined for the second leg of this back-to-back set. His next chance to play will come against the Warriors on Thursday.