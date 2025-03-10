Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake LaRavia headshot

Jake LaRavia Injury: Out vs. New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

LaRavia (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Knicks, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

LaRavia logged 31 minutes Sunday against the Clippers, finishing with seven points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals, but he will be sidelined for the second leg of this back-to-back set. His next chance to play will come against the Warriors on Thursday.

Jake LaRavia
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now