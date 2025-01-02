Jake LaRavia Injury: Questionable to play Friday

LaRavia (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.

LaRavia missed a game for the first time this season in the win over the Suns on Tuesday, and the former Wake Forest star could be in danger of missing a second straight contest. His absence isn't likely to generate a lot of noise in fantasy, though. The three-year forward is averaging 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.