Jake LaRavia Injury: Questionable to play Friday
LaRavia (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.
LaRavia missed a game for the first time this season in the win over the Suns on Tuesday, and the former Wake Forest star could be in danger of missing a second straight contest. His absence isn't likely to generate a lot of noise in fantasy, though. The three-year forward is averaging 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.
