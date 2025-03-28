Fantasy Basketball
Jake LaRavia headshot

Jake LaRavia Injury: Re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 12:05pm

LaRavia was diagnosed with a bone contusion in his left thumb Friday and will be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

With this news, LaRavia is likely to miss the next four games for the Kings. A potential return against the Cavaliers on April 6 could be on the table, however. With LaRavia sidelined, players such as Trey Lyles and Doug McDermott could step into larger roles for the Kings.

Jake LaRavia
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
