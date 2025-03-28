Jake LaRavia Injury: Re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days
LaRavia was diagnosed with a bone contusion in his left thumb Friday and will be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
With this news, LaRavia is likely to miss the next four games for the Kings. A potential return against the Cavaliers on April 6 could be on the table, however. With LaRavia sidelined, players such as Trey Lyles and Doug McDermott could step into larger roles for the Kings.
