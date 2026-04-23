Jake LaRavia headshot

Jake LaRavia News: Cleared for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

LaRavia (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Game 3 against the Rockets on Friday.

LaRavia was forced to exit Tuesday's Game 2 early after picking up a minor ankle sprain, but the issue won't force him to miss additional action. He's recorded six total points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal through his first two appearances of the first round against Houston.

Jake LaRavia
Los Angeles Lakers
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