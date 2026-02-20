Jake LaRavia News: Coming off bench Friday

LaRavia is not in the Lakers' starting lineup against the Clippers on Friday, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

With Luka Doncic (hamstring) back in the lineup and the Lakers at full strength, LaRavia will slide back to the bench for the first time in 24 games. During that stretch, he averaged 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steal, providing consistent production for a Lakers team that has been dealing with multiple injuries.