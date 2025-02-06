Fantasy Basketball
Jake LaRavia headshot

Jake LaRavia News: Dealt to Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

LaRavia was dealt Thursday from the Grizzlies to the Kings in the deal that also sent Marcus Smart to the Wizards, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

The Grizzlies declined LaRavia's team option before the season -- possibly a decision they'd want to take back. In 47 appearances this season, the forward is averaging 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 20.9 minutes. The 2022 first-rounder should slot in as a backup behind both DeMar DeRozan and Keegan Murray. His role with Sacramento could be similar to that in Memphis, especially with the Kings' depth somewhat thin.

Sacramento Kings
