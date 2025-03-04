Jake LaRavia News: Decent showing off bench

LaRavia provided eight points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Monday's 122-98 victory over the Mavericks.

With Domantas Sabonis set to miss some time with a hamstring issue, LaRavia is one of a number of players who could see a small uptick in playing time. Monday's game was a step in the right direction for LaRavia, as he was held to five points or fewer in his previous seven outings -- that included four scoreless duds.