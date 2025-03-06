Jake LaRavia News: Delivers 15 points off the bench

LaRavia provided 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to the Nuggets.

Although LaRavia was held scoreless in the second half, he came out hot off the bench and scored 11 points in quick succession. Domantas Sabonis' (hamstring) extended absence should end up working in LaRavia's favor as the Kings try to make up for the lost production. Malik Monk's (toe) absence also helped out LaRavia's bottom line during the loss.