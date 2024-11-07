Jake LaRavia News: Hands out career-high eight assists

LaRavia produced 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 131-114 win over the Lakers.

LaRavia was more active than usual in Wednesday's win, setting his career high in assists and matching his season high in shot attempts. Memphis is dealing with injuries, so this type of production from LaRavia will only last so long. Still, fantasy managers should take note. In his 26.4 minutes per game, the third-year forward is averaging a balanced 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.