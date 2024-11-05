Jake LaRavia News: Hands out six assists

LaRavia notched six points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 106-104 loss to the Nets.

LaRavia matched his career-best mark of six assists in the loss. With the Grizzlies dealing with a handful of injuries, LaRavia has been getting a ton of run. Through eight games, the forward has played 26.3 minutes per night with 7.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.8 three-pointers.