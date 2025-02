LaRavia registered three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 10 minutes during Thursday's 140-133 overtime loss to New Orleans.

LaRavia has come off the bench in all four of his appearances for Sacramento since being traded from Memphis. Over that span, LaRavia is averaging 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 11.5 minutes.