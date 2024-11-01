Jake LaRavia News: Logs double-double off bench

LaRavia chipped in 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-99 victory over Milwaukee.

LaRavia saw extended minutes during garbage time Thursday, and he took advantage of the extra playing time by logging his first double-double of the regular season. LaRavia is playing in the final year of his rookie contract after the Grizzlies declined to pick up his 2025-26 team option.