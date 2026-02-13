Jake LaRavia News: Notches 11 points in win

LaRavia posted 11 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes during Thursday's 124-104 win over the Mavericks.

Heading into the All-Star break, LaRavia has more than established himself as a key member of the rotation. Through 54 appearances, he's averaging 26.8 minutes with 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 three-pointers.