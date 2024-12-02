Jake LaRavia News: Plays well off bench
LaRavia had 11 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 victory over the Pacers.
LaRavia was coming off a dud against the Pelicans on Friday, but bounced back nicely Sunday in what was his eighth game of the campaign with double-digit points. The Grizzlies are using a deep rotation right now, and LaRavia's sporadic production has made him hard to trust outside of deeper fantasy leagues.
