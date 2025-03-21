Jake LaRavia News: Productive from bench in loss
LaRavia had 10 points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 22 minutes during Thursday's 128-116 loss to the Bulls.
LaRavia offered a spark from the second unit after missing Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers due to an illness. The 23-year-old forward has been efficient over his last five outings, during which he has recorded 61.5/50.0/85.7 shooting splits. LaRavia scored double-digit points in three of those five appearances, and in that five-game span, he has averaged 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 22.6 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now