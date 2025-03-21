Jake LaRavia News: Productive from bench in loss

LaRavia had 10 points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 22 minutes during Thursday's 128-116 loss to the Bulls.

LaRavia offered a spark from the second unit after missing Wednesday's win over the Cavaliers due to an illness. The 23-year-old forward has been efficient over his last five outings, during which he has recorded 61.5/50.0/85.7 shooting splits. LaRavia scored double-digit points in three of those five appearances, and in that five-game span, he has averaged 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 22.6 minutes per contest.