Jake LaRavia News: Scores 11 points in loss

LaRavia notched 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 loss to Oklahoma City.

LaRavia's fantasy appeal has mostly been limited to deeper formats in recent weeks. Over his last 12 outings, LaRavia has produced averages of 8.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.5 three-pointers on 47.1 percent shooting from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.