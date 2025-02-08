Jake LaRavia News: Set for Sacramento debut

LaRavia was recently acquired by the Kings in a trade and has been cleared to play Saturday against the Pelicans.

LaRavia will be available to play Saturday against the Pelicans. In 47 games played for the Grizzlies, the 23-year-old forward averaged 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting a career-high 49 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc. He should add some much-needed depth in the frontcourt for Sacramento.